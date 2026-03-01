Kansas Wesleyan to Serve as Presenting Sponsor for Regional Station’s Coverage of World Baseball Classic

Kansas Wesleyan announced Sunday that it will serve as the presenting sponsor for FOX Kansas’ coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC). FOX Kansas’ coverage gets underway March 6, when the United States takes on Brazil.

“This is a great opportunity for KWU to enhance awareness of its brand throughout North Central Kansas,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “With multiple players from Midwest teams – including the Royals’ Bobby Witt, Jr. – in the tournament and Team USA having seen recent success in the Winter Olympics, we expect the WBC to be bigger than ever. We appreciate FOX Kansas working alongside us to create a partnership that benefits both sides and look forward to a great relationship with their organization in the future.”

Fans can expect to see KWU featured on the station’s promos throughout the two weeks of the WBC competition, along with commercial spots on the games seen on FOX Kansas.