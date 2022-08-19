Kansas Wesleyan’s Enrollment Growth Continues to Explode

Kansas Wesleyan University announced Friday that its recent explosive enrollment growth has continued. KWU began the fall semester with 874 total students, a 7.6% enrollment increase in just one year. That number also marks a 22.1% jump since 2019.

“We are in the midst of a true renaissance at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, KWU executive vice president for advancement and university operations. “This news is a credit to our admissions office, faculty, coaches and numerous administrative staff, but it’s also a testament to the positive momentum surrounding KWU these past three years. From new facilities to academic success to athletic championships and more, there are many reasons that it’s a great time to be a Coyote. We’re thankful that so many students have become a part of the KWU pack!”

The total number of 874 students includes 744 full-time undergraduates. Overall, KWU’s new undergraduate student count grew from 313 last year to 349 in Friday’s announcement. The MBA program is up 28.8%, going from 52 students to 67 this year, and the 492 students in campus housing are believed to be the most in school history.

“This exciting news is due to the work of many individuals around campus,” said Oliver. “That work, however, is not done. Kansas Wesleyan can reach even greater heights in the near future. We look forward to sharing news of additional growth soon and seeing even more students join us in the years to come.”

Should KWU reach the 900 student figure in 2023-24, it would be the first time in school history it has done so.

Final enrollment numbers for the fall semester are recorded on the 20th day of classes.