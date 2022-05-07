Kozubowski Joins KWU Marketing and Communications Staff

KWU has announced the hiring of Jean Kozubowski, long-time Salina Journal copy editor, as its new assistant director of marketing and communications. Kozubowski began her duties with the award-winning office in early April.

“We are excited to have Jean join us,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications. “We firmly believe that she’s the right person to help carry on the great work our office has produced these last two years, and we look forward to seeing her unique approach lift us to even greater heights.”

Kozubowski spent 16 years at the Salina Journal, where she was a copy editor, page designer and reporter. She covered local government and features, and her front page design for Nov. 11, 2016 was recognized by Newseum as one of the country’s top-10 front pages for the day. Prior to the Journal, she was the deputy assistant managing editor of design at the Hutchinson News, where she supervised the six-person editing and design desk, among her other responsibilities.

Kozubowski earned her master’s from the University of Kansas’ journalism school and her bachelor’s in English from St. Bonaventure University.

She replaces Karen Bonar, who resigned her position April 1 to become publisher of the Ellsworth Independent-Reporter, the Marquette Tribune and The Magazine, a regional publication based in Salina.