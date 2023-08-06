KWU Adds Well-Known Instructor to Music Staff

Greg Bontrager, one of the region’s most well-known music instructors, will join Kansas Wesleyan’s Music program as an adjunct professor for the upcoming year.

Bontrager retired from full-time teaching at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, following a distinguished career at USDs 411 (Goessel) and 313 (Buhler). He received the Harry Robert Wilson award, given to Kansas’ outstanding choral director, in 2022, and was a two-time Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) choir chairman. His choirs from Buhler High School received 1 ratings at the state competition every year from 2009 until his retirement, while the Elbiata Singers (USD 411) earned eight first-place honors in 19 years at the Worlds of Fun Choir Festival.

“Greg joining KWU is yet another tremendous hire,” said Dr. Bill Backlin, interim Music Department chairman. “He is one of the most respected instructors in the region, and his accolades speak for themselves. We are thrilled to have him as a Coyote!”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join KWU’s Music department,” said Bontrager. “I am looking forward to working with college students as part of the next steps in my ongoing journey with music.”

Bontrager is also a former recipient of the South Central Kansas Music Educators Association (SCKMEA)’s Outstanding High School Teacher Award (2008-09). He served as president of the Kansas Choral Directors Association in 2010.

Bontrager will begin his duties with assigned courses this fall.