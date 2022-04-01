KWU Adjunct Professor to Perform Clarinet Recital April 10

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will host a special clarinet recital by Heather Gering, the university’s adjunct professor of woodwinds, on Sunday, April 10. The event begins at 4 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, and is free and open to the public.

A native of Wichita, Gering is an active clarinetist who enjoys performing in a plethora of styles and genres. She has performed with professional ensembles and is an active musician for pit orchestras.

She has premiered multiple solo and chamber works for the clarinet by composers such as Bryce Craig, Alex Wakim and Michael Meier. Additionally, Gering is an advocate for women composers and musicians, and has organized multiple concerts to recognize women in the field of music.

Gering obtained her Master of Music in Clarinet Performance from the University of New Mexico and her Bachelor of Music in Music Performance from Kansas State University. She is currently working on her dissertation for her Doctor of Musical Arts in Clarinet Performance & Pedagogy from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The recital program will feature works by Franz Schubert, Jeanne Shaffer, Jamie Wind Whitmarsh and will premiere a piece by KWU department chair, Dr. James McAllister, entitled “Chant.” The piece features bass clarinet and fixed media in the form of an electronic accompanist.