KWU Alumna Appears on CBS News

In correlation with the upcoming launch of the most powerful telescope of all time, the James Webb Space Telescope, Dr. Stefanie Milam ’02 was part of a CBS News feature on Dec. 12. Milam serves as the Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science on the Webb Telescope, and has also been featured on CNN and other media outlets throughout the lead-up to the telescope’s launch.

Launch, more than 20 years in the making, is currently scheduled for Dec. 22.

Learn more about the upcoming launch at this link.

