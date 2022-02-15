KWU Announces 100% Placement Rate from Newest Post-Graduate Survey

Kansas Wesleyan prides itself on the Power of AND, an educational philosophy that encourages the growth of the whole person. The goal of college education, however, is post-collegiate success, and the university excels in that realm as well. KWU announced Tuesday that its most recent graduate survey – for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 graduates – shows 100% of bachelor’s degree recipients employed or continuing their education.

These results increase KWU’s three-year placement rate to 98.2% for undergraduates.

“It is wonderful news to hear the Coyote pack succeeding after graduation,” said Patsy Stockham, career services coordinator. “All facets of the Power of AND – whether it’s activities, academics, athletics or others – are designed to build our graduates up, to make them more marketable and to help ensure future success.”

Other data from this year’s survey showed 84% of the employed graduates are working in their field, with 92% of the overall employed respondents working full-time. 100% of employed graduates from 10 different majors were in their field, with numerous other disciplines above 80% in that statistic.

The most drastic figure, however, was the starting salary for graduates. It jumped more than $9,000 on average and now exceeds $52,500, buoyed by a dramatic increase in salaries for Nursing and Computer Studies majors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation’ have changed the job market,” said Stockham. “Our graduates, however, have been prepared. They were ready to tackle their careers, and now they are reaping the benefits of the Power of AND.”