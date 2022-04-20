KWU Announces $100,000 Gift from Elden V. Miller Family

A long-time supporter of Kansas Wesleyan has shown its generosity once more, as KWU announced a $100,000 gift from the Elden V. Miller family Wednesday. The gift will go towards KWU’s Music campaign, edging the university closer to its $4.5 million goal.

“The Elden V. Miller family has a wonderful tradition of supporting Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university relations. “Whether it’s been capital campaigns, building projects or scholarships, the family has been a key part of the historical growth of KWU. We’re truly thankful that they see what’s great about Kansas Wesleyan, and have chosen to support us during these past decades.”

Previous donations from the family include numerous gifts to the sciences, the naming of Miller Chapel, the Graves Family Sports Complex campaign, and an endowed scholarship for Nursing, which has enriched students’ education for more than 30 years.

KWU has now announced $3.2 million in gifts toward its Music campaign, which will be highlighted by a renovation of Sams Chapel. All told, the university has exceeded $22 million raised in its $26 million Power of AND Campaign.