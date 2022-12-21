KWU Announces Christmas Break Schedule

Kansas Wesleyan will be closed for the holiday season beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in order to allow its employees to spend additional time with their families.

Members of key offices, including Admissions, will be accessible by email at various times throughout the break, and may be reached via voicemail in the event of a pressing matter. Campus security will continue to monitor building and grounds as a 24-7 presence throughout this time. Campus, however, will not be open for visits.

The university will reopen for traditional business hours Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.