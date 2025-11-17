KWU Announces Date of 2026 Scholarship Gala; Tickets Now on Sale

Kansas Wesleyan announced the date for one of its marquee events, the 2026 Scholarship Gala, on Monday afternoon. The biennial celebration will occur April 11, 2026 in Mabee Arena and tickets are now on sale.

“The Scholarship Gala has quickly become one of the premier events on the KWU calendar,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “It’s a chance for us to raise funds to better the experience of our students, yes, but it’s also an opportunity to say thank you to those who have stepped forward and given back to our university.”

April 11’s event will mark KWU’s third such gala, with more than $3 million of scholarship support having been announced at the first two events. That funding is part of KWU’s endowed scholarships which have increased nearly 40% in the last four years. It has been helped by KWU’s money managers: UMB, Advantage Trust Company, Sunflower Bank, Bennington State Bank, BE Wealth and Kansas Methodist Foundation.

“Endowed scholarships are a great way to enhance the educational experience for our students,” said Oliver. “They provide consistent, stable funding for us to help students not only attend Kansas Wesleyan, but to graduate as Coyotes. We’re thankful that the Scholarship Gala has been an integral part of increasing our endowed scholarships during the past four years, and we look forward to even more great news at the third gala in April.

To purchase tickets for the 2026 Scholarship Gala, please visit www.kwu.edu/gala2026. An agenda for the evening will be announced in the coming weeks.