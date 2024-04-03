KWU Announces Details for Chopp ’74’s Book Signing

Kansas Wesleyan has announced details for Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74’s April 20 signing of her book, “Still Me: Accepting Alzheimer’s Without Losing Yourself.”

The first 20 students and 20 community members to attend the signing will receive a complimentary copy of the book, courtesy of Kansas Wesleyan’s Advancement Office. The signing will take place after Chopp speaks in Peters Science Hall 201, a talk that begins at 11 a.m. Students are asked to RSVP to the KWU Advancement Office to hold their free copy.

“If you constructed a Mount Rushmore of Kansas Wesleyan alumni, Dr. Chopp would be on it,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The opportunity to hear from someone with her level of experience, to directly interact and then read words that include the importance of the liberal arts; well, those opportunities are rare, indeed.”

Chopp is one of Kansas Wesleyan’s most distinguished alumni, having served as chancellor of the University of Denver (2014-19), along with her time as president of Swarthmore College and Colgate University. She was the first female chancellor in DU’s history and also held leadership positions at Emory and Yale. Chopp is an accomplished author with numerous works to her name, many of which have revolved around religion, philosophy, education and feminism.

Chopp co-founded Voices of Alzheimer’s, a national advocacy group, following her 2019 diagnosis. She is a national Alzheimer’s activist and educator and a frequent speaker and writer on timely diagnosis, research for a cure, access and affordability of drugs, and lifestyle interventions for those with Alzheimer’s.

The book signing and speech will be followed later April 20 by Chopp’s keynote address at the university’s Scholarship Gala. More information on that event is available at www.kwu.edu/gala2024. For the full schedule of Spring Alumni and Community Weekend events, visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend24.