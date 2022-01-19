KWU Announces Fall Eisenhower Winner

Kansas Wesleyan has announced the second recipient of its Fall 2021 round of Eisenhower Scholarship winners.

Jonas Konrade (Lebo, Kan.) is a senior at Lebo High School. His major will be Exercise Science — a degree he intends to use to enter the field of physical therapy or Chiropractics. He comes to KWU with a long history of academic and athletic accomplishments, such as serving as the Kansas delegate for the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists and lettering in numerous sports throughout his high school career.

The Eisenhower Scholarship is a competition that takes place at Kansas Wesleyan University in the fall and spring. It is awarded to students with a 3.5 GPA or above who submit an essay successfully expressing their passion for their chosen major and career field. In addition, they must interview with faculty and staff.