KWU Announces Fall Move-In Dates

It was just one week ago that Kansas Wesleyan bid farewell to its latest graduating class, but work is already underway to prepare for the fall semester. Accordingly, KWU has announced its fall move-in dates as Aug. 9 and 11, with athletes coming to campus the week prior.

“It’s sure to be a great year, with excitement surrounding music, athletics and activities like DECA,” said Bridget Weiser, vice president for student development and parent engagement. “This will also be the year that Coyote Village opens! We can’t wait to have students here to enjoy all that it means to be a Coyote.”

New students will come back to campus Aug. 9, while returners move in two days later. Athletes expected to return early will be notified by their coaching staff.

All students should contact the Student Development office at 785-833-4329 with any questions. Sign-ups for specific move-in times are expected to be available later this summer.