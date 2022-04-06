KWU Announces Final Gallery Exhibit of 2021-22

Kansas Wesleyan will host its final art and design exhibit of 2021-22 beginning on April 11, when the Senior Showcase and Student Display kicks off. Admission is free.

The showcase portion of the exhibit will focus on the work of four seniors – Emily Monson, Ryann Kats, Tanner Dauner and Laurie Moravec – across art and design. Other students in the art and design disciplines will see their work featured across the hallways and lobby in Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

The presentation caps off a year of showcases held across numerous mediums.

“It’s been a great year of exhibits,” said Lori Wright, chair of the department of Art and Design. “As always, it’s one of our greatest joys to display the work of our seniors and reveal what they’ve accomplished. Our seniors are four distinguished students, all of whom are members of Alpha Chi honor society, and there is a great deal of other talent in the Art and Design department as well. We hope the KWU community will come out and support the efforts of all of these students.”

An artist reception will be held Sunday, May 1, beginning at 3 p.m.