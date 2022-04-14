KWU Announces Final Schedule for Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend

Alumni, family and the Salina community will be welcomed to Kansas Wesleyan next week when the university hosts Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend April 21—24. KWU revealed the final schedule recently.

The event kicks off April 21 (Thursday), as the Student Exhibition and Senior Showcase continues in The Gallery. Later that day, KWU will host a reception in the north lobby of Sams Hall of Fine Arts, preceding opening night of the musical “Sugar.” “Sugar” is based on the movie “Some Like It Hot,” and other showings will be Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.)

Friday’s events include a campus picnic on Bevan Green, which will begin at 11 a.m. The 7x7x7 lecture series will follow at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201 and will include words from Mike Hoppock (Salina city commissioner), Jane Anderson (Friends of the River Foundation) and others. A handful of some of KWU’s elite students, the Best of KWU, will deliver presentations at the event bearing that title. Best of KWU will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception in Vanier Lobby (Peters Science Hall), and the presentations will get underway at 5:30 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201.

Saturday will bring a prayer brunch, led by Campus Pastor Nick Talbott and Campus Minister Scott Jagodzinske, to the Student Activities Center at 10:30 a.m. Athletics will highlight much of the rest of the day, with softball, tennis and the spring football game all set to take place. The evening will wrap up with the inaugural Scholarship Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn.

A handful of events conclude the weekend Sunday, including a church service featuring the KWU Philharmonic Choir and the final performance of “Sugar.”

To view the weekend’s schedule in its entirety and to purchase tickets for many of the events, visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend.