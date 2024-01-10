KWU Announces Keynote Speaker For MLK Day Event

Kansas Wesleyan University will welcome Rev. Terrell T. Davis to Mabee Arena on Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. as the keynote speaker for the university’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration service.

Davis serves as the head of school for the Independent School in Wichita, Kan. During his 26 years in education, he has developed a track record of success as middle school principal throughout various districts in Kansas, resulting in multiple awards, including the Kansas Middle School Principal of the Year in 2017.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Theatre Arts from Sterling College, a master’s in Education from Newman University and an Education Specialist degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla.

He is also an education advocate, sought-after public speaker, father and reverend at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita.

Music at the service will be performed by KWU’s Philharmonic Choir.

KWU welcomes all to attend Monday’s service, which is one of several events happening throughout Salina to recognize the day. Admission is free.