KWU Announces Newest Members of Board of Trustees

Kansas Wesleyan is proud to announce the selection of a trio of new members to the university’s Board of Trustees. Judge Angela (Angie) Coble ’94, Bob Meyer ’73 and Teresa (Teri) Schultz ’88 began stints on the board this past month.

“These three distinguished alumni each brings gifts, talents and experiences that will help set the direction of KWU,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “I look forward to working with them to shape our university and the future for the students we serve.”

Angela (Angie) Coble ’94 (Salina, Kan.) is a judge of the Kansas Court of Appeals in Topeka but maintains her residence in Salina. After growing up in western Kansas and graduating from Stockton High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree at KWU with a degree in Criminal Justice, receiving the KWU Student Hall of Fame award in 1994. She later earned her law degree from Washburn University School of Law and practiced at a local law firm before spending a decade as a research attorney for two federal judges in Wichita. She was appointed to the Court of Appeals by Gov. Laura Kelly and confirmed by the Kansas Senate to her position in 2022. Coble has served the Salina community in numerous ways, as a volunteer at local schools, church and the Smoky Hill River Festival, and on the boards of organizations such as Salina Emergency Aid/Food Bank, Salina Airport Authority, and more than a decade at Salina Family Healthcare.

Bob Meyer ’73 (Olathe, Kan.) is a longtime leader of the KWU Foundation who recently completed eight years on that board, including a term as chair. Meyer worked alongside KWU leadership to foster continued improvements in the KWU endowment, which is now approaching $50 million. He spent 10 years utilizing his KWU Chemistry degree, working for an environmental laboratory in Salina. He transitioned to financial advising in 1984 and has continued in that career since. In addition to his work with KWU, Meyer has served in various leadership roles in his church and with other charitable organizations. Meyer’s late wife, Karen, attended KWU. They are proud of their long connection to the university.

Teresa (Teri) Schultz ’88 (Lawrence, Kan.) is a patent attorney currently serving as director of licensing for the University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization, supporting all of KU, including the KU Medical Center. In addition to more than 12 years of experience in academic technology transfer, Schultz worked in the legal department of a pharmaceutical company for 12 years, advising the company with respect to intellectual property matters, licensing and acquisitions. Teri obtained a B.S. in Chemistry from Kansas Wesleyan, a M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Arizona, and a J.D. from Washburn University School of Law. Numerous family members, including both parents, are alumni of KWU, and she is related to Henry M. Mayo, the first graduate of Kansas Wesleyan (1887), through her grandmother’s side of the family.

Former Kansas Gov. William “Bill” Graves ’76 and Jerry Norton ’59 were selected as trustee emeritus members of the board.