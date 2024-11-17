KWU Announces Next Three School Days; USDs to Receive Free Tickets

Kansas Wesleyan will continue its School Days initiative with a trio of basketball contests this winter, according to information released by the university Sunday.

At the Dec. 4 doubleheader against Sterling, anyone with USD 435 (Abilene) or USD 473 (Chapman) is eligible for two free tickets. Individuals involved with USD 400 (Smoky Valley) can make plans to attend the Jan. 25 doubleheader against Friends, free of charge, while USD 239 (Minneapolis) can do so Feb. 1 for games against Saint Mary.

Students, staff, administrators and instructors from each of these USDs are eligible for two free tickets to the games in question, on the dates above. Free tickets will be limited to 400 total and are available via walk-up on game day. They are good for admittance to the men’s game, women’s contest or both.

The use of USD IDs is appreciated but not required.

“It’s important for us to give back to the communities around us,” said Miguel Paredes, director of athletics. “We hope to see big crowds at each of these games and create new fans of Coyote basketball!”

The Feb. 1 contest will cap the five School Days for 2024-25, which began Nov. 2 when all Saline County high schools were recognized at the football game against Tabor. Nov. 13 was the other event, which was Homeschool Night, when women’s basketball hosted Kansas Christian.