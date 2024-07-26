KWU Announces Opening Date for Renovated Sams Chapel

KWU is proud to announce that a fully renovated Sams Chapel will reopen Saturday, Oct. 19, as part of Homecoming 2024. The new performance space will be christened with a special concert, titled ‘Come Home,’ which will get underway at 7 p.m. and feature celebrated musical guests from KWU’s recent past. Aine Hakamatsuka ’12 and Christian McQueen ’18 are among those scheduled to perform.

“Oct. 19 will be the culmination of the work of many,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Our supporters, university leadership and the local community have come together to embrace this project. Because of this event, Homecoming 2024 promises to be a weekend to remember for years to come!”

The renovation of Sams Chapel — the first in decades — began in early 2023 and has run concurrently with a complete overhaul of the university’s music spaces. KWU now boasts the Applequist Family Music Center, a dedicated area of new classrooms and top-notch technology, and the new Bieber Hall will add additional foyer space for the department, as well as allow visitors to access Sams Chapel directly.

“Sams Chapel has always been the soul of our campus,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Oct. 19 will be a landmark day in our history, and we hope many alumni and friends plan to come home to celebrate this wonderful occasion.”

For more information on the ‘Come Home’ concert and the rest of Homecoming 2024, visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.