KWU Announces Personnel Shift Monday, Delayed Opening Tuesday Due to Winter Weather

Due to the winter storm currently holding court in North-Central Kansas, Kansas Wesleyan has announced a pair of schedule changes. The university will shift to essential personnel only beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 and will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 9 until 10 a.m.

On-campus orientation activities will continue Monday afternoon and at the time of this release, are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Any students with questions may call Student Development at 785-833-4329.

A decision on the remainder of Tuesday’s schedule will be made early that morning and any additional delays will be announced on KWU’s website, by university email and through social media outlets.