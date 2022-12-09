KWU Announces Promotional Partnership with Long McArthur

Two of the most respected brands in North Central Kansas, Kansas Wesleyan and Long McArthur, announced a promotional partnership agreement Friday afternoon.

“The Long McArthur brand is one of the most valued in the region,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Its team values positivity, community support and customer service, just like we do at KWU. We believe bringing these two respected names together is a natural fit that will benefit both sides.”

In the agreement, KWU will receive a Ford Maverick truck for official use. The vehicle will be branded with Kansas Wesleyan and Long McArthur graphics, providing the university with a moving billboard of sorts. Long McArthur, meanwhile, receives signage at both Mabee Arena and the Graves Family Sports Complex, as well as numerous other public recognitions and sponsorship of some of KWU’s marquee events, including the Athletic Hall of Fame induction and Christmas by Candlelight.

“As a graduate of KWU, I’ve seen firsthand the incredibly well-rounded students the university helps shape,” said Ashley McArthur ’08, Long McArthur’s advertising and events director. “We are happy to donate a new Ford Maverick for KWU to use as another tool to help shape graduates into community leaders.”