KWU Announces Sponsorship of Rolling Hills Zoo’s Zoo Teen Program

Kansas Wesleyan University recently announced the sponsorship of a community program run by another Salina-area pillar, Rolling Hills Zoo. KWU’s sponsorship of the Zoo’s Zoo Teen program began earlier this month.

“Supporting our community is an important part of what it means to be a Coyote,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications. “Few organizations in our area are more dedicated to community education — for all ages — than Rolling Hills Zoo. We believe that makes us great partners, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership in this fashion.”

The Zoo Teen program will include some 20 area teenagers who will host educational stations throughout Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) during the summer months. The group will also participate in conservation programs, assist with summer camps and special projects throughout the zoo, and raise funds to support wildlife conservation.

“The Zoo Teen program provides a great opportunity for our teen ambassadors to educate, inspire and promote wildlife conservation while honing their public interaction and presentation skills. This program not only equips them with important life skills but also introduces them to the value of giving back to their community,” shared Linda Henderson, RHZ director of development and marketing. “These are the same qualities Kansas Wesleyan instills in their students, and for that reason we are thrilled to have Kansas Wesleyan University as our Zoo Teen program sponsor.”

KWU has sponsored several events at the Zoo during the past two years, including last year’s Run for the Hills 5K, and currently sponsors an animal at the facility, as well.

To learn more about Rolling Hills Zoo, please visit www.rollinghillszoo.org.