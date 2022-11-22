 Skip to content
KWU Announces Thanksgiving Break Hours

Kansas Wesleyan offices will be closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 to allow our staff to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The university will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.

