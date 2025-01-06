KWU Campus in Designated Personnel Only Status Monday

Due to the significant winter storm that affected Saline County on Sunday, Jan. 5, Kansas Wesleyan’s campus will operate with designated personnel only on Monday, Jan. 6. Departments expected to be on campus (including Security, Food Service and Plant Operations snow removal) have been notified by email and should notify their respective supervisors with questions or concerns. Other offices are encouraged to work remotely, but have been asked to not report to campus in order to allow storm cleanup to continue.