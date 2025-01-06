KWU Campus to Remain in Designated Personnel Only Status Tuesday

Due to the region’s continuing cleanup from Sunday’s winter storm, Kansas Wesleyan’s campus will operate with designated personnel only on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Departments expected to be on campus (including Security, Food Service and Plant Operations snow removal) have been notified by email and should notify their respective supervisors with questions or concerns. Other offices are encouraged to work remotely and are available by email and phone voice message with questions. Those individuals, however, have been asked to not report to campus in order to allow storm cleanup to continue.