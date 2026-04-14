KWU Celebrates Best Fundraising Night Ever at Scholarship Gala

Kansas Wesleyan marked the start of its latest fundraising efforts in style Saturday at its third Scholarship Gala. It was the largest fundraising event in school history, raising more than $4.16 million in support of student scholarships and surpassing the 2024 Gala by nearly $1.5 million.

The event took place in Mabee Arena, was catered by Martinelli’s Little Italy, and was highlighted by several gifts, including those from Bob Meyer ’73, David Martin ’65, David Branda ’76, the late Patricia Marietta ’71 and significant amounts from Randy ’66 and Mary Ann St. Clair and Steve ’65 and Jewelda Scofield.

“It takes a village to build a successful university,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “The Kansas Wesleyan village has been amazing in recent years, but they took it to a new level Saturday. Individuals, businesses and organizations from across the region, with all different ties to KWU, saw the importance of our mission and the vision behind it, and they gave to support it. These people, these businesses and these organizations have changed the future of KWU – and of our students – for the better, and we are truly grateful.”

Numerous corporate partners combined to make notable donations to the cause, led by Blue Beacon and title sponsor Mahaska. Marshall Motors, CAD Law, Nex-Tech, Ryan Roofing, Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina Regional Health Foundation and Salina Regional Health Center were all recognized for notable gifts, as were five of the KWU money managers. Those businesses are Advantage Trust Company, Bennington State Bank, BE Wealth, Sunflower Bank and UMB.

KWU also recognized support from Bruce and Margaret Wyatt in honor of their son, the late Alex Wyatt ’12, as well as Kent ’72 and Pat Lambert. There were five new endowed scholarship-level gifts, coming from Linda Michaelson (in honor of her late husband Roger ’67), Phyllis Sinclair ’65, Marlene Lee ’61, Craig ’02 and Lesley Kuder (in honor of Dr. James and Ann Neumann) and the Stanton family, in memory of Rev. Nathan Stanton ’91.

Of additional note were another 26 gifts ranging from $10,000-$25,000. These were led by Ken and Karen Ebert (Alumni by Choice ’17), the Elden V. Miller Family Trust and the Hon. Ben Burgess ’66.

“We’re thankful that so many have made significant gifts to KWU,” said Oliver. “We also appreciate the fact that so many recognize it doesn’t take just six-figure gifts for a university to succeed. If you believe in the mission, if you believe in the work and its results, there are ways for you to give back to make that belief even more impactful. Numerous individuals recognized that in this situation, and each of their gifts is a critical part of building the future of KWU.”

Gus Applequist ’14 and his wife, Hannah ’16, were recognized during the event for their support of numerous university projects and initiatives during the past 24 months. Gus Applequist is the current chair of the KWU Foundation Board, which also includes voting members Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 (vice chair), Tim Ault-Duell ’76, Mike Baumberger ’96, Branda, Michael Hastings ’82, Jenell Hulse, Steve Scofield and Stan Smith ’74.

“I, and the rest of the KWU community, appreciate the leadership of Gus Applequist and the KWU Foundation,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Their efforts have not only improved the stewardship of our endowment, but they’ve inspired numerous individuals and businesses to support our mission and better the future of our students. Their commitment and dedication has strengthened KWU in ways that will be felt for years to come.”

The efforts announced were the first since the launch of the fourth – and final – phase of The Power of AND Campaign, which kicked off last month. To learn how to be a part of the campaign, visit www.kwu.edu/give.