KWU Celebrates Record Successes from Night with the Yotes

Kansas Wesleyan is celebrating Monday, as the university held a record-breaking Night with the Yotes live auction and dinner on Friday, Feb. 23. KWU raised more than $165,000 and saw more than 500 people attend, both all-time highs in the 13-year history of the event.

“Friday night was a tremendous celebration of the Coyote experience,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Thank you to our alumni, supporters and friends from the community for turning out in numbers and supporting everything we’re doing at KWU. It truly is a great time to be a Coyote!”

60 tables were sponsored at Friday’s event, a record high, and proceeds will go to benefit a number of areas across the university. Continued work on Sams Chapel, to include light and sound upgrades, and a complete renovation of the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center are two of the highlights. Scholarships, a DECA-specific area on campus, and general upgrades for Art and Design and Theatre will also receive support.

KWU’s next major event will be held Saturday, April 20, when the university hosts its biennial Scholarship Gala as part of Spring Alumni Weekend. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at www.kwu.edu/gala2024.