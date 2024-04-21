KWU Celebrates Scholarship Gala Success

Kansas Wesleyan is proud to reveal more than $2.7 million raised in support of student scholarships through the university’s second Scholarship Gala, which took place Saturday evening in Mabee Arena. The event was highlighted by several gifts in excess of $100,000, including $350,000 from Bob Meyer ’73 and $1 million from Dr. Kent Cox ’65 and wife Adrienne. It was the single largest fundraising event in school history.

“Our hearts are full of thankfulness today,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “So many individuals and corporate partners stepped up in support of our students. Individuals at different points in their lives, with different occupations and different histories, gave. Businesses saw what investing in scholarships could mean for their talent pool and for the community, and they gave. This level of support can truly change the futures of our students, and for that, we are grateful.”

Longtime supporters Ken and Karen Ebert, along with their family members, gave $100,000, as did the Gruber family and Saturday’s keynote speaker, Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 and her husband, Frederick Thibodeau. Foundation Board member Steve Scofield ’65 and wife Jewelda donated $125,000, while title sponsor Mahaska gave $100,000, as did Bennington State Bank and Mike and Debra Berkley. Finally, the Noonan family spearheaded an endowed scholarship in honor of Kevin Noonan ’71, donating $40,000.

Numerous other corporate partners, including Salina Regional Health Center and its foundation, Ryan Roofing, Nex-Tech Creative, CAD Law, and Pestinger Heating and Air, donated a combined $215,000.

“Saturday’s event was a tremendous experience,” said Oliver. “To see such support for our students is truly inspiring, and it is our hope that other individuals are inspired, as well. We hope that people see the way that KWU changes lives, how it betters north-central Kansas and how it makes Salina a better place to be! It did for each of these individuals and businesses, and it will for many more in the years to come.”