KWU Celebrates Successful Scholarship Gala

Kansas Wesleyan is celebrating a successful scholarship gala, which was held Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina. More than 300 people attended the event, which raised in excess of $440,000 in support of student scholarships.

“KWU’s inaugural Scholarship Gala was a tremendous event,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university operations. “We are deeply thankful for the many patrons and students who joined us to celebrate the Kansas Wesleyan experience. To raise in excess of $440,000 through one event shows that our supporters believe in the mission and vision behind Kansas Wesleyan. We are proud to carry those ideas forward.”

Saturday’s gala included recognition of numerous students, as well as the announcement of the Thompson Family Endowed Scholarship, which honors the family of current KWU President Dr. Matt Thompson. Gov. Bill Graves ’76 delivered the evening’s keynote address and students, faculty and staff often became emotional as they shared stories about KWU, the university experience and the Coyote family.

With funds raised from this event, the university is now projected to have nearly 225 endowed scholarships this fall. That would be a 17% increase from the amount five years prior.

The gala was highlighted, however, by a significant gift from the Franzen family, longtime supporters of the university. Additional information about that gift will be released in the coming days.