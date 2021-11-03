KWU Commercial to Debut on Television Christmas Eve

“It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The classic movie, starring Jimmy Stewart, is a Christmas tradition throughout the country. Despite its melancholy setting, its title is what Kansas Wesleyan hopes to convey about the campus experience. Thus, it is fitting that the latest KWU commercial will have its television debut Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve – during the annual showing of the movie on Wichita’s NBC affiliate, KSN.

“We are excited to debut our latest commercial,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications. “Advertising is largely about connection, and we believe that having this commercial’s television debut during ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ will meet people where they are during the holiday season.”

The 30-second spot will be a production of Fili Creative, a local production company owned by Gus Applequist ’14, 2021 KWU Alumni Service Award winner. The commercial will be shown throughout the KSN coverage area, which encompasses a large portion of Kansas.