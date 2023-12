KWU Debate Team Shows Well at Cameron Tournament

KWU Debate and Forensics kicked off its debate season with a solid performance at Cameron University’s Christmas Classic tournament, held earlier this month in Lawton, Okla.

The team took second in Overall Sweeps and placed third in Debate Team Sweeps and Individual Events Sweeps.

A full capsule of KWU’s results is below.

Dec. 1-2:

Extemporaneous Speaking: Tiana Marion (Salina, Kan.), first; Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.), fourth.

Individual Parliamentary Debate: Marion, second, Bonilla, quarterfinalist.

Impromptu Speaking: Bonilla, fourth; Gage Thompson (Lansing, Kan.), sixth.

After Dinner Speaking: Marion was fourth and Bonilla, sixth.

Dec. 3:

Extemporaneous Speaking: Bonilla, first; Marion, second; Thompson, fourth.

Impromptu Speaking: Bonilla, second; Marion, third; Thompson, fourth.

After Dinner Speaking: Marion, second; Bonilla, fourth.

Poetry Interpretation: Thompson, fourth; Marion, fifth.

Dramatic Interpretation: Bonilla, fourth.