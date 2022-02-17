KWU Debaters Continue to Excel Early in February

KWU Debate and Forensics continued to excel at four virtual tournaments conducted in February. The team took second place at Cameron University’s Sweetheart Swing and the Missouri Association of Forensics Activities championship tournament (Feb. 12-13).
On Feb. 4-5, Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) competed in parliamentary debate at the 2022 Gaske Memorial Tournament, hosted by San Diego State University. At the same time, KWU hosted a tournament against Cameron, in which a handful of KWU team members participated.
A full capsule of individual results can be viewed below.
Cameron University’s Sweetheart Swing:
First Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
Second Place, Dramatic Interpretation: Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.)
Second Place, Duo: Madeline Norrell (Chandler, Okla.) and Boyd
Third Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bonilla
Third Place, Duo: Wray and Schaefer
Fourth Place, Informative Speaking: Boyd
Fifth Place: Schaefer
Second Place: Team Sweepstakes
Missouri Association of Forensics Activities Championship Tournament:
First Place, Parliamentary Debate: Bonilla and Wray
First Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Bonilla
Second Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Wray
Second Place, Prose: Schaefer
Fourth Place, Program of Oral Interpretation: Wray
Fourth Place, Duo, Schaefer and Wray
Sixth Place, Parliamentary Debate Speaker: Wray
Second Place: Team Sweepstakes
2022 Gaske Memorial Tournament
Fifth Place, Parliamentary Debate: Bonilla
Eighth Place, Parliamentary Debate: Wray
KWU versus Cameron University
First Place, Duo: Boyd and Norrell
First Place, Impromptu Speaking: Boyd
Second Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Boyd
Third Place, Informative Speaking: Boyd
Fifth Place, Prose: Norrell
Sixth Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Hunter Pane (Burke, Va.)