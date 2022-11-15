KWU Athletics Earns Multiple National Championship Berths

Three Kansas Wesleyan programs are headed to NAIA Championships!

Three Coyotes cross country runners – Shane Calvin, Austin Hess and Madisyn Ehrlich – qualified for the NAIA National Championships.

Women’s volleyball, meanwhile, beat Saint Mary’s in a five-set thriller to win the KCAC title late last week. It was KWU’s first title since 2014, and as a reward, the Coyotes get a first-round matchup with Dakota Wesleyan (Mitchell, S.D.) in the NAIA Tournament. The match will take place Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer finished second in the KCAC during the regular season, which was enough to grab an NAIA berth, as well. The Coyotes play at William Carey in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

