KWU Earns NAIA Champions of Character 5-Star Gold Award

The below release is courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com.

For a second straight season, Kansas Wesleyan University achieved Gold status in the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Awards as the Association announced the annual award winners.

KWU earned gold status last year as well.

A total of 210 institutions in the NAIA earned the Five-Star Award across the three levels – Gold, Silver, Bronze. There were 112 institutions that received the top score on the Core Report, including KWU.

“I am thrilled with our coaches and athletic staff to be back at Gold status for the Champions of Character award,” said KWU Director of Athletics Miguel Paredes. “It shows our continued commitment to excellence in all facets of what we do.

“We challenged our teams to display outstanding character on and off the playing field and to give back to the community in many different ways. It shows that we are committed to doing the right thing here at KWU in everything we do.”

Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.