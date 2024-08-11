KWU Extends Recent Support of Pair of USDs

Kansas Wesleyan believes in giving back, and as such, announced earlier this week that it will extend its recent support of a pair of regional Unified School Districts (USDs). The university continues its relationship with USD 331 (Kingman) and USD 379 (Clay Center), marking the third year of involvement in Kingman and second in Clay Center.

“We believe that local districts are a key component of their communities,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “It’s our privilege to be a part of helping build a better educational experience in those communities. We’re thankful for the opportunity to be a part of that process, all while helping spread the word about KWU.”

The university also has agreements with USD 305 (Salina) and USD 307 (Ell-Saline), where it serves as one of the top supporters of each, and regularly works with Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School, among others.