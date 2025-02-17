KWU Gallery to Feature Longtime Graphic Artist Harris

An art and graphic design show by longtime Salina graphic artist Pam Harris will be the next feature at The Gallery, in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. “PROJECT: 45 Years of Art & Design” will open Feb. 24 with a reception from 5–6:30 p.m. and the artist’s remarks at 5:30. The show will close March 28.

Harris is a Salina native who has worked in the field of graphic design and visual art since 1981. She has owned her own freelance design business since 2002.

“Since 1981, I have produced professional graphic design and illustration for clients while also maintaining an independent creative practice,” Harris said.

The exhibit includes original works from her collection, borrowed works from private buyers, printed examples of design work done for clients, work designed for my print-on-demand business, and sketchbooks from her collection.

This project was funded in part by the Horizon Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

The Gallery is always free and open to the public.

Release by Jean Kozubowski