KWU Honors Class of 2022 at Commencement Ceremony, Nursing Pinning

More than 150 members of the class of 2022, together with their families and friends, gathered Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for Kansas Wesleyan University’s 2022 Commencement ceremony.

Phil Beckner ’05, a player development consultant for professional basketball players and leader of the “Be Better. Be Different.” Legacy Foundation, was the commencement speaker, and delivered inspiring remarks on a game plan for success in life.

Award winners announced included Emily Monson (Cheney, Kan.) and Hunter Pane (Burke, Va.) who earned the Fran Jabara Leadership Awards, an honor based on entrepreneurial traits and leadership, particularly in business creation. Monson was also one of two students to earn the University Medallion, sharing the honor with Karley Benson (Salina, Kan.). That award is given to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average.

The members of KWU Nursing’s class of 2022, meanwhile, received their pins in a special ceremony Friday evening in Mabee Arena.

Saturday’s commencement proceedings marked the second consecutive year that KWU had held commencement at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, and it was the university’s first traditional ceremony – that is, not affected by COVID-19 – since 2019.