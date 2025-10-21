KWU Hosting Reception for Rick Frisbie Exhibit

A reception for painter Rick Frisbie has been set for 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

Frisbie’s exhibits of oils, “Proud Americans,” opened Sept. 24 and will close Oct. 29.

Frisbie drew on his small-town upbringing for inspiration for “Proud Americans.” A longtime artist and teacher in the Salina area, Frisbie grew up on a farm outside Gypsum.

The reception is one of many events during Kansas Wesleyan’s Homecoming 2025 celebration, which will start Thursday, Oct. 23, and run through Sunday, Oct. 26.

For more information about Homecoming 2025, please go to www.kwu.edu/homecoming2025.

Release by Jean Kozubowski