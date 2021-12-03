KWU Inducts 19 Into Alpha Chi Honor Society

Nineteen Kansas Wesleyan students were recently inducted into the Alpha Chi national honor society.

Alpha Chi invites only those who rank within the top ten percent of their junior and senior classes. Each year, a select group is inducted.

Alpha Chi is a collegiate honor society that has been in operation since 1922. KWU has been among its ranks since 1978. In that timeframe, KWU members of Alpha Chi have been to numerous annual conferences organized by the society, including virtual attendance at a conference in Spring 2021.

The 2021-22 inductees to Alpha Chi are:

Kelcie Bailey (Fort Scott, Kan.)

Landon Berquist (Lawrence, Kan.)

Amanda Cheney (Rexford, Kan.)

Hailey Delisle (Herington, Kan.)

Tyler Doherty (Salina, Kan.)

Trey Duffey (Topeka, Kan.)

Spencer Foley (Lancaster, Calif.)

Trey Gilbert (Holcomb, Kan.)

Hannah Hart (Ventura, Calif.)

Heidi Jones (Plainville, Kan.)

Taylor Lang (Hutchinson, Kan.)

Allisan McGowan (Pratt, Kan.)

Samuel Overbey (Leavenworth, Kan.)

Regan Rhodes (Mullinville, Kan.)

Emma Turner (Topeka, Kan.)

Brianna Wallace (Riverside, Calif.)

Thomas Waltz (Niceville, Fla.)

Trevor Watson (Coffeyville, Kan.)

Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.)