KWU Launches Video Historical Tour

In the midst of unprecedented growth, Kansas Wesleyan is taking a look back at its past. The university has launched a new video historical tour, available on YouTube and the university’s web site.

“During the past few months, many of our communications have focused on the idea of legacy,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications, whose team managed the project. “This video is built on the same principle. By looking at the construction history of KWU, we remember the hard work, dedication and commitment that’s made our university what it is today.”

The tour breaks down the history of KWU by building, leading with the early administration building that would become known as Lockwood Hall. Numerous individuals from KWU and the Salina community provided the voiceovers, scriptwriting was completed by Kris Heck ’20 and the video editing process was done by Tanner Colvin ’11.

To view the tour in its entirety, visit the Kansas Wesleyan YouTube page or www.kwu.edu/historicaltour.