KWU Marketing and Communications Captures Pair of National Awards

The Kansas Wesleyan Marketing and Communications staff captured a pair of national awards recently, adding to significant recognition during the past several years. The team captured a gold award from the Educational Advertising Awards for its radio ad for the Saline County MBA Scholarship and was recognized with a gold honor from the Collegiate Advertising Awards for its latest television commercial.

“It’s always appreciated when the efforts of our team are recognized,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Our department works tirelessly to share the mission, vision and corresponding goals of KWU, and it’s an honor to shape the way that information arrives in the community. Our partners, Eagle Media and FILI Creative, did a great job on these projects, and we appreciate their teamwork in these efforts. We’re thankful for the support of administration, our colleagues and countless others, as we strive every day to share why it’s a great time to be a Coyote.”

The radio ad was completed in collaboration with Eagle Media with Salois’ voiceover, and the television commercial was produced by FILI Creative, with a voiceover from KWU’s Skylar Nelson ’21.

The awards are the 17th and 18th notable honors captured by the department in six-plus years under Salois’ leadership, with 16 of those being national recognitions.