Marketing and Communications Captures Pair of National Awards

The Kansas Wesleyan Marketing and Communications Office captured a pair of Communicator Awards, which are respected national honors, earlier this month. KWU won Awards of Excellence, the organization’s top-level honor, for feature articles written about Judge Angela Coble ’94 and Dr. Stefanie Milam ’02.

“Our team continues to do great work,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications. “These stories are reflective of our storytelling ability, an ability honed not only by years of experience, but by a conscious choice to dig into the ‘why’ of the KWU experience and share the results. This decision has driven much of what we’ve done for the past three years, and we’re grateful that choice has been honored with these awards.”

Jean Kozubowski, current assistant director of marketing and communications, penned the Coble article for the Fall 2022 Contact magazine, while former Associate Coordinator Karen Bonar wrote the story on Milam for the Spring 2022 edition. It is far from the first major recognition for Kozubowski, who has earned multiple statewide awards for writing and design, as well as a top-10 newspaper front page distinction nationally. Kozubowski was a desk editor and reporter for area newspapers, including the Hutchinson News and Salina Journal, for several years before joining Kansas Wesleyan.

Some of the other universities to win Awards of Excellence this year include Michigan State, George Mason, Florida, North Texas and New Mexico.

The awards mark the 10th and 11th major honors, nine of which have been national recognitions, for KWU’s MARCOM staff since May 2020.

ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS: The Communicator Awards is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. We are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes, making it, globally, one of the largest award shows of its kind. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones and Wired. To learn more about the AIVA, please visit www.aiva.org.