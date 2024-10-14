 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams To Contest Skills Competition at Homecoming

Home About News Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams To Contest Skills Competition at Homecoming
Kansas Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will face off in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ skills competition during Homecoming Weekend inside Mabee Arena.
“We have great athletes on our men’s and women’s basketball teams and this will be a fun atmosphere for them to showcase their tremendous talent,” KWU Athletic Director Miguel Paredes said. “We put this exhibition together all with the spirit of competition in mind. We hope all those we return to campus for Homecoming will use this opportunity to check out both teams at the same time.”
The competition begins at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.
For more information on KWU’s Homecoming, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.
Release by Dan Froehlich
Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2024 Kansas Wesleyan University