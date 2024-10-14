Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams To Contest Skills Competition at Homecoming

Kansas Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will face off in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ skills competition during Homecoming Weekend inside Mabee Arena.

“We have great athletes on our men’s and women’s basketball teams and this will be a fun atmosphere for them to showcase their tremendous talent,” KWU Athletic Director Miguel Paredes said. “We put this exhibition together all with the spirit of competition in mind. We hope all those we return to campus for Homecoming will use this opportunity to check out both teams at the same time.”

The competition begins at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

For more information on KWU’s Homecoming, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024