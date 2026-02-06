KWU Mourns Loss of Dr. Ginny Bevan ’56

Dr. Ginny Bevan ’56, a KWU legend, passed away Feb. 1, 2026. The university welcomes all who knew her for a “Legacy of Love” service on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. in Sam’s Chapel on her beloved KWU campus.

Mary Virginia “Ginny” Zook Bevan

November 18, 1934 – February 1, 2026

Ginny Bevan, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and family on Sunday, February 1, 2026. She was born in the small town of Flora, Illinois to Kizzie Faye and David Allen Zook. The oldest of six children, her family moved to Salina, Kansas when she was in secondary school. Following her graduation from Salina’s Washington High, Ginny went on to complete her degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (HPER) from Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) in 1956. While raising three children and working for the Salina School District and KWU, she continued her education and received her Master of Science Degree from Kansas State University in 1965. In 2011, she received an honorary doctorate from KWU.

Working with her father, who founded the Salina Recreation Commission, Ginny became the Director of Playgrounds, reshaping lives through play and leisure activities. The summer program in elementary schools provided activities in all neighborhoods for young and old. Singing, dancing, music, movies, reading, horseshoes, board games, bowling, hopscotch, crafts, campfires, swimming lessons, softball, and baseball . . . concluding each summer with the “Lantern Parade” at the Municipal Swimming Pool.

Dr. Bevan taught in the HPER Department for 40 years, from 1957-97; served as Head Coach in Women’s Track and Field, Tennis, Softball, Volleyball, and Basketball; and held various positions at the university, including Dean of Women and Interim Academic Dean. She was the first woman to be inducted into the Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame (1978). Besides serving the university as a teacher, coach, and administrator, Bevan was a pioneer in the state of Kansas in the field of women’s athletics. She was instrumental in founding (1969) the Association of Kansas Women’s Intercollegiate Sports (AKWIS) to create a system for intercollegiate competition for women athletes. That organization later (1974) changed its name to the Kansas Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (KAIAW) and affiliated with the national organization. As a pioneer, she faced many challenges, especially in funding the program, often supplying equipment and transportation, uniforms and meals, from her own pocket or from money she organized the team members to raise themselves. Bevan held membership and served in leadership positions in several professional organizations, including the Kansas Association for HPER and Dance, the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association, the National Association for Sport and Physical Education, the American Association for Leisure and Recreation, as well as the KAIAW, NAIA, ACCK, and AIAW. Honored at Homecoming 2007 for her pioneering work in women’s intercollegiate athletics, Dr. Bevan was described as “a woman who embodies the spirit of KWU.” She shared a lifetime of loyalty and service to her profession and to her alma mater, Kansas Wesleyan University. Her students and colleagues meant a great deal to her.

Ginny’s community service included being an Elder Emeritus at the First Christian Church, officer in PEO and Daughters of the Nile, and the Hospital Service Auxiliary. Ginny was an avid supporter of music, art, dance, and theatre. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, travel, bridge, neighbors, and her “Lunch Bunch.” As a Tri Delta member, Ginny lived out values of truth, self-sacrifice, and friendship each day on her lifelong journey of service, sisterhood, and growth.

Lovingly known as “Mary Gin” by her family, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren, and sister Coni Witters (Dan). She is survived by her children Charla Bevan-Jones (Rick), Michael Bevan (Ruth Anne), and Julie Banning (Kent); her sisters Janey Diaz (Bob) and Kathy Johnson (Jim); brothers David Zook (Hui Yon) and Danny Zook (Rita, d.2025); seven grandchildren, Judah Banning, Joseph Banning (Emily), Lauren Seaber (Cody), Colin Bevan (Nicolette), Jessa Roby (Max), Ian Bevan, and Micaela Jones (Andy Pieratt); five great grandchildren Phinehas Roby, Ginny Seaber, Delphi Roby, Charley Seaber, and Verity Roby, (Andy Seaber is on the way!); and so many beloved in-laws, countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A “Legacy of Love” service will be Saturday afternoon, February 14, at 1p, in Sam’s Chapel on her beloved KWU campus. Visitation will begin at 12p. Graveside ceremony will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kansas Wesleyan University, Advancement Department, 100 E. Claflin Avenue, Salina, KS 67401. Cards may be sent to 8510 Widmer Road, Lenexa, Kansas 66215.