KWU Mourns the Loss of Prof. Jeroen Nelemans

Kansas Wesleyan is mourning the loss of Prof. Jeroen Nelemans, assistant professor of art, who passed away early Wednesday morning after a brief battle with illness. Jeroen contributed many great things to the KWU culture during his three years on campus, including running The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts and imparting a true passion for design to our students. His international experience gave our students a new voice and new experience to draw from, and his passion for his work was evident to all who worked alongside him.

You can read more about “Mr. J,” as his students called him, through this story from 2023.

Campus ministry personnel, along with counseling professionals, will have an extra presence on campus during this time.