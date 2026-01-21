KWU Music Department to Offer Concerts, Collaborations

KWU Music is ready to get the spring semester underway with a litany of events, including collaborations and performances throughout Salina.

Free public concerts in Sams Chapel on the KWU campus this spring will include the KWU String Orchestra at 7 p.m. March 12; the Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 24; the Wind and Jazz ensembles at 7 p.m. April 28; and the Philharmonic Choir, presenting American composers and a marimba concerto, at 7 p.m. May 8.

More concert dates may be announced in the coming weeks.

The KWU Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale also will be busy with collaborative projects with Salina institutions.

The Wesleyan Chorale will sing selections from “Pagliacci the Clown” at a fundraiser for The Temple on Feb. 6 and 7.

In March, the Wesleyan Chorale will participate with the Salina Symphony for “An Afternoon of Rodgers and Hammerstein” on March 8.

KWU students will gain professional-level experience in musical theatre in its annual collaboration with Theatre Salina for performances of the light opera “The Pirates of Penzance” on April 3-4, 10-12 and 17-19.

On May 2 and 3, Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale will return to the Salina Symphony for performances of the demanding Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The May 2 performance will be at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, the May 3 concert at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

Tickets for the collaborative programs can be purchased from The Temple, Salina Symphony and Theatre Salina.

Release by Jean Kozubowski