KWU Music Faculty Member to Hold Recital Aug. 27

Kansas Wesleyan Music faculty member Dr. Gustavo do Carmo will hold a piano recital Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. in University United Methodist Church. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Dr. do Carmo is a KWU faculty member and an active soloist, teacher, jazz and collaborative pianist. He has worked with choirs, orchestras, vocalists, instrumentalists and dancers both in Brazil and the United States. In addition to his position at Kansas Wesleyan University, he is the piano chair for the Salina Symphony Orchestra and collaborative piano chair for the Kansas Music Teachers Association.

do Carmo completed his bachelor’s degree in piano performance at the State University of Minas Gerais. He holds a doctorate of musical arts degree in piano performance and pedagogy with a secondary focus in jazz studies from the University of Iowa.

His program for Saturday’s recital will include works by C.W. Gluck, Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Astor Piazzolla and Manuel de Falla.