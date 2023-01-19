KWU Music Faculty Member to Perform Recital Sunday

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will hold its first performance of the spring semester Sunday, a solo voice recital by faculty member Dr. Anne Gassmann. The event gets underway at 2 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, and the performance is free and open to the public.

Gassmann, the director of choral music and voice at KWU, also conducts the Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale, in addition to teaching applied voice and vocal-related courses. She continues to perform as both an ensemble member and soloist throughout the Midwest. Gassmann received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Prior to her doctoral work, Gassmann taught middle and high school in the upper Midwest.

Sunday’s program will include works by Monteverdi, J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, Leonard Bernstein, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, just to name several. It will also include two duets with soprano Katie Comley ’22, who now serves as a vocal music director in Scott City.