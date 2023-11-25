KWU Music Readies for Showpiece Event, Christmas by Candlelight

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music will host its traditional holiday concert, Christmas by Candlelight, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. The event will be held in downtown Salina at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, and admission is free.

“This is a great moment every year, and this year is no exception,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of strings at KWU and the leader of this year’s event. “We’re proud to give this performance to the community every year and hope to see the Stiefel Theatre full on Dec. 3!”

This year’s theme is “Prince of Peace,” and five local schools – Salina South, Salina Central, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Coronado Elementary – will join KWU’s choral and instrumental ensembles in this celebration. Tickets are not required to attend.

More information about the 2023 edition of Christmas by Candlelight, including details on live streaming, can be found at www.kwu.edu/cbcl23. The event is sponsored by Long McArthur, Hajoca Salina, Landscape Consultants and Ryan Mortuary and Crematory.