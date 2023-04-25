KWU Music to Bid a Temporary Goodbye to Sams Chapel in Special Concert

The Kansas Wesleyan Music Department will say “Adios, until we meet again” to Sams Chapel in a special performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Three KWU ensembles will perform in the free event, which is open to the public and will be streamed live on the KWU Student Media YouTube channel.

Construction has started on extensive renovations to Sams Chapel and the KWU Music Department, and this will be the last concert on the Sams Chapel stage for the KWU Music ensembles until work is completed, in about 18 months.

In the meantime, two of KWU’s three concert ensembles — the String Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble —will present a program influenced by Latin melodies and composers. The Wind Ensemble will be in action as well.

The String Orchestra will perform three pieces arranged by Leonardo Rosario, KWU assistant professor of music and conductor of the orchestra: La Boda de Luis Alonso — Intermedio, the cha-cha from West Side Story, and Huapango. The orchestra will also play Medianoche en Barcelona and the mambo from West Side Story.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform Walking Taco; Absolutely, Positively; and Sabor de Cuba.

The Wind Ensemble has prepared some more eclectic selections, mostly from the 20th century: March of the Belgian Paratroopers, Shepherd’s Hey, Alligator Alley and Fate of the Gods.